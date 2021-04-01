Don’t let these ATM scams happen to you this Easter Weekend

Customer protection strategies are at the forefront of banks’ efforts to curb ATM and related crimes, but to be effective they require customers to also do all they can to protect themselves, says Piet Swanepoel, Chief Risk Officer at African Bank.

With many South African’s heading off for the Easter long weekend it is important to remember that ATMs are a favourite target for criminals, simply due to their increased usage and accessibility to customers, day and night.

Their modus operandi, Swanepoel says, involves various scams, like shoulder surfing, card skimming, swopping of cards and the trapping of cards inside ATMs.

As part of its Customer Protection Programme, African Bank provides insight on how these scams work and how customers can avoid falling victim:

CARD SWOPPING: