FNB partners with Samsung Pay First National Bank (FNB) and Rand Merchant Bank Private Bank customers who own a compatible Samsung smart device can now use Samsung Pay to make secure contactless payments at almost any payment terminal in South Africa.

Jason Viljoen, the head of digital payments at FNB, says: “Samsung Pay is the latest partner wallet to be enabled by FNB, following last year’s successful launch of Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay.

FNB remains the only bank in Africa to allow customers to make contactless payments via any compatible Android smartphone, using FNB Pay on the FNB App.”

FNB customers can download the Samsung Pay App from the Google Play store, register or log-in if they already have a profile, scan their cheque or credit cards (FNB business credit cards excluded) with the camera, select the preferred method of authentication and verify the details to begin making payments.

