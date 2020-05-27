INSIGHTS: Panicked SA buyers spent R4 billion just before lockdown

The latest insights from FNB have shown a slight boost in card spend since the start of level 4 lockdown. However, the Bank states that despite the increase in consumer spending, activity is still averaging significantly lower compared to pre-lockdown levels.

Interestingly, FNB insights also show panic-buying in the 3 days before the start of national lockdown in March 2020. Over the 3 days, the Bank’s card holders spent in excess of R4.3 billion stocking up on goods they consider essential.

Chief Executive of FNB Retail, Raj Makanjee says, “Since the first announcement of measures to go on a lockdown, consumer spending has been on a roller-coaster. While consumers were panic-buying in the days ahead of lockdown, overall consumer spending since the start of lockdown has been subdued. We witnessed a slight increase over the course of level 4 lockdown and expect this trend to continue improving into level 3.”

“It’s been particularly interesting to see some of the popular spend buckets during this period. We’ve seen sustained activity in grocery shopping, particularly among merchants which are closer to residential areas compared to shopping malls. Some consumers spent on home improvement items as well as tech and digital, presumably for work and/or online schooling or kids entertainment during this period,” adds Chris Labuschagne, CEO of FNB Credit Card.

While FNB reports a relative increase in shopping activity, the Bank encourages customers to continue managing their money responsibly. Since April 2020, FNB has availed Cashflow relief with 3-month payment breaks for qualifying customers. The relief is offered at preferential interest rates with a flexible repayment term; there are no initiation fees or penalties on early settlement. In recent weeks, consumers have also received further reprieve on their cost of servicing debt when the SARB further reduced its interest rates by 50 basis points.