Photo: Supplied

Nedbank has created a digital banking platform aimed at helping students manage their money, as well as offering a range of benefits. It is called Unlocked.ME Unlocked.ME offers students a bank account with zero monthly maintenance fees - a first for students in South Africa. If students don’t withdraw cash and use their cards for transacting, they can bank for free. The account can be opened in less than five minutes using the Nedbank MoneyApp, with no paperwork and no signature required.

Mutsa Chironga, the managing executive for consumer banking at Nedbank, says: “At Nedbank, we believe that the last thing our nation’s students need is to be distracted from their studies by concerns about their day-to-day finances, or their future career prospects. We developed Unlocked.ME to help South Africa’s youth realise their potential to live full, exciting and rewarding lives.

“The account gives young people access to an array of lifestyle deals - for example, up to 50% off laptops, and access to deals on the latest fashion and technology. With an Unlocked.ME account, students can also enjoy benefits such as 100MB of data, food vouchers for outlets such as Debonairs and Nandos, and Taxify vouchers.

“We provide access to personalised, digital career advice based on the student’s matric results and they can search up to 500 jobs online from a job portal specially designed for them.”

PERSONAL FINANCE