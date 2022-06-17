Sassa warns of scammers advising you to open a bank account

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been made aware that social grant beneficiaries are being deceived to change their SASSA cards to take a certain unknown bank card. According to a statement released by the agency, the scammers claim to be working for Sassa and advise Sassa clients to open an account with a certain bank “by instilling fear that the gold Sassa card will not have money by the end of June 2022”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sassa assures all social grant beneficiaries that the Sassa card will continue to work until Sassa officially communicates otherwise. Beneficiaries can use their Sassa gold card to withdraw their grant at retail outlets such as Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite, Boxer or USave and all bank ATMs in South Africa. If there are any changes on the grant payments, Sassa will inform beneficiaries through all available channels and through stakeholder engagements. Beneficiaries are urged to report these fraudsters to the nearest police station.

Story continues below Advertisement