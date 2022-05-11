The future of AI in finance

Forecasting has been around since the beginning of human expression. Efforts to predict what will happen in the future have ranged from the writings of Nostradamus to psychics on television offering their services for a fee. And while most of us do not have a crystal ball or the skill of being clairvoyant, we have the capability to predict certain events based on information that is either seasonal or cyclical in nature. When it comes to finances, there are modern methodologies to help us manage the growing amounts of data inputs and outputs.

Accounting software such as QuickBooks helps provide an overview of finances, whether for personal or professional use. In the commercial world, many businesses are now relying on technology driven by artificial Intelligence (AI) to make predictions about future consumer behaviours based on algorithms and a robust data set that outlines certain patterns to assist in the budgeting and planning process. But AI can also be used in a myriad of other ways.

In South Africa, First National Bank is leveraging the power of AI to flag nefarious activity to mitigate the risk of money laundering and fraud. The system was designed based on a set of in-house rules, models and algorithms that saves up to 70% of the time it would take a human analyst to identify these issues. But the tool itself does not replace the work of human hands. It merely augments their ability to get the job done in a more timely manner. What might have taken days can now take as little as eight seconds to complete. By creating a more agile system, the bank has brought in more stability, which builds trusts with its customer base. Its efforts to combat fraud not only raises its public profile as a trusted enterprise, but it also has a direct, positive impact on personal investors seeking to plan for retirement.