Nedbank clients were in shock on Thursday morning, after it was reported that 1.7 million customers may have had their data breached.
Nedbank client's identity numbers, addresses and contact details may have been breached after a "data security incident" at a direct marketing company.
According to a statement, Nedbank said they have investigated a data security issue that occurred at the premises of a third-party service provider, namely Computer Facilities.
Computer Facilities is a direct marketing company that issues SMS and email marketing information on behalf of Nedbank and a number of other companies.
A subset of the potentially compromised data at Computer Facilities included personal information (names, ID numbers, telephone numbers, physical and/or email addresses) of some Nedbank clients.