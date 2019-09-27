JOHANNESBURG - Managing money is an administrative nightmare for some and the reason many people do not fulfil their money goals, said head of product and customer value proposition at African Bank, Neil Thompson.
Thompson said as cliché as it was, a spring-clean approach to finances was a good way to start afresh and see money in a different light.
“Banking has become fully centred around busy lifestyles. For example, you do not even have to go into a bank or to an ATM to deposit money into a savings account, you can save online, quickly and easily,” said Thompson.
“If you have online banking you can simply open your computer, tablet or smartphone and use the online banking app to do all these things and much more – apply for a loan, buy airtime, transfer money, manage your stop orders or open another account. Customers already using online banking will know the advantages – it saves time and is convenient, secure, intuitive and much more. Another big benefit is that online banking services are mostly free.”
Thompson added that people who bank online should ensure they were with South Africa’s best digital bank because a bank that understands what drives customers to online banking is a bank that caters to their needs.