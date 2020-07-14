Why senior citizens should be using digital banking channels

While South African citizens are encouraged to remain indoors and work from their homes as a result of Covid-19, research around the world also highlights that senior citizens are among the most vulnerable to the pandemic.

This is one of the compelling reasons for senior citizens to consider efficient ways of banking to minimise the risk of exposure to Covid-19. The adoption of digital banking channels over this period empowers consumers of all ages with tools to easily manage their money from anywhere and at any time; allowing them to protect their health at the same time.

CEO of Premier Banking at FNB, Kamal Kalian says, “as a bank for all, we continue to scale our efforts in educating our customers on the ease and safety of using our digital platforms. To those customers over the age of 55, we want to emphasise the endless benefits such as cost saving and convenience of digital banking channels. In light of these challenging times, it has become essential for all to fully embrace the technological innovations designed to offer them ease of banking, convenience and safety.

Our digital banking channels are built on the constructs of being convenient and easy to use with a wide range of services. Customers can easily view and manage all their account with us, make

payments, transfer funds between accounts, and let someone know that you have paid them. It's all easy, safe, secure and available 24/7 to help you manage your money and remain in control”.

To put customers fears at ease, the bank utilises a number of security features in order for customers to bank easily and securely online. These include, monitoring the device being used to ensure that it is verified and if not, only limited services will be available. Customers transacting via online banking will also be required to authenticate the transaction on their banking App as an additional safety net.