Before you start a carpool to save money, check with your insurer first

From March 1, both grades of petrol increased by R1.27 a litre, while the cost of diesel rose by 30c (500ppm) and 31c (50ppm). This means that the cost of a litre of 95 unleaded petrol is R22.30 at the coast and R22.95 for the inland regions.

Following this petrol price hike, as well as increases in the cost of living, South Africans will be looking to save money on petrol. Starting a carpool is one way that people can save on their petrol costs. Greta Goosen, head of customer experience at MiWay Insurance, said that carpooling not only enabled you to significantly save on your fuel costs, but it also offered you a reprieve from the stress caused by long stints in traffic, while at the same time reducing your carbon footprint. However, there is an important insurance checklist you need to go through before you start your own carpool, according to Susan Steward, spokesperson for Budget Insurance.

Steward said there were insurance implications if you used your car for carpooling. If you are looking to start a carpool, Steward suggests you keep the following in mind as regards insurance: 1. Insurance will cover cars that are used for carpooling as long as the carpool is not a source of income for the insured, such as an airport shuttle service.

2. Passengers can contribute towards fuel as well as the wear and tear of the vehicle, but anything more will be considered as profit. “The AA has a very handy calculator to determine this rate,” said Stewart. 3. Speak to your short-term insurance provider to check the terms and conditions of your contract. If carpooling is not for you, here are other ways you can save on fuel:

– Save petrol and time by travelling to work or any other destination outside peak traffic hours. – Speak to your employer about working from home for a few days a week. – Consider driving at a moderate speed when on the road.

– Turn off the air conditioning/heater in your car and open your window to cool down, or have a jersey in the car to keep warm. – Limit the number of times you need to drive by only using your car when necessary. – Plan your day by taking care of your shopping or seeing friends on one trip.