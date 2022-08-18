Big cash prizes and bursaries up for grabs in financial literacy speech contest for schools

The competition is hosted by the FSCA in partnership with the Financial Services Consumer Education Foundation. It targets Grade 11 learners from quintile one, two and three (non-fee-paying) schools majoring in business studies, economics and accounting. Learners start competing at classroom level at their schools, then progress through to the district and provincial rounds until provincial winners get to represent their provinces at the national finals.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has launched the 2022 edition of the Financial Literacy Speech Competition, which promotes financial literacy among school learners. The competition requires learners to research a selected topic and present a five-minute speech. Topics range from financial planning to consumer protection and entrepreneurship.

After the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the 2020 academic year, the competition was held online in 2021. This year, a hybrid format will be used for the first three rounds, with a welcome return to a face-to-face national final on October 14 in Cape Town.

Prizes for the winning learners are R30 000, R15 000 and R7 500 per province for first, second and third places. At the national finals, a further R30 000, R15 000 and R7 500 go to the respective winners. In addition, the three national winners get bursaries worth up to R500 000 each to study at a tertiary institution of their choice.

The competition has already started at school level, but there is still time for schools to choose their winners and upload the videos on www.fscaspeechcomp.co.za