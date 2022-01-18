FINANCE FOR HIPPIES PODCAST: Where did my money go? (Budgeting)

Finance for Hippies starts the year off with its annual “Where did my money go” episode, featuring Managing Director of 22Seven, Jikku Joseph. 22Seven is an Old Mutual-backed budgeting and investing app that helps people budget and track spending on all their bank accounts.

After a December period defined by overspending for many South Africans, this episode’s conversation aims to assist people understand how to better manage their personal finances, whilst focusing specifically on looking at small expenditures that usually go under the radar that people consider insignificant but accumulate to a large amount at the end of the month. Using high-level insights from 22Seven, the well spoken Jikku helps us to understand the nature of the expenditures people mostly spend their money on.