Teach your children about money early

In celebration of Youth Month, we thought we would find out more about children and money, and were surprised to find that by age three, children can grasp basic money concepts and that by age seven their money habits are mostly set. This is according to a leading US authority on personal finance for young people, Beth Kolbiner.

While this might seem quite young, it does, however, resonate with what the Greek philosopher Aristotle said about the development of character: “Give me a child until he is seven and I will show you the man.” This is because up to the age of seven, a child’s brain is like a sponge, soaking up the behaviours, attitudes, and beliefs of those around them. They learn more by observation and experience than by verbal directives. Therefore, the old parental edict, “Don’t do as I do, do as I say,” has a negligible impact.

Kolbiner says that by age three, kids can understand basic money concepts, such as exchange (I’ll give you this, if you give me that); the choices between things we’d like to buy; and that things have value. By age seven, certain behaviours that relate to money already start to set in. These include concepts like self-control and delayed gratification.