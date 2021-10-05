Car parts prices: these are the best and worst models in each segment

JOHANNESBURG: If your warranty and service plan have expired, car parts prices can hit you hard when your trusty steed needs repairs or a scheduled service. And when it comes to pricing strategies for genuine parts, not all car companies play by the same rules. Motoring journalist Malcolm Kinsey, who sadly passed away earlier this year, kept motorists informed about parts prices through his annual Kinsey Report but, in his absence, the Automobile Association (AA) has taken on the task of compiling a pricing report.

The AA Spare Parts Pricing Guide, released this week, ranks parts pricing in 11 different vehicle categories, from entry-level, right through to family SUVs, double cabs, and even electric cars. A total of 63 vehicles are included in the guide, which covers regular service parts as well as body repair parts. Entry-Level Vehicles: Datsun Go In this category the Datsun Go emerged as the vehicle with the cheapest parts basket relative to its price, at R74 024, or 40% of its list price. It was followed by the Suzuki Swift (43.28%) and Renault Kwid (46.71%). The most expensive parts basket belonged to the Kia Picanto at R107 349 (56.5%). When it came to maintenance parts, however, the Toyota Agya was cheapest at R10 891 and 5.98%, while the Kia was once again the most expensive (R19 545, 10.3%).

Budget Vehicles: Ford Figo The Ford Figo 1.5 Titanium was the winner in the budget category, with a total parts basket cost of R53 254, representing 20.8% of its purchase price. This was significantly cheaper than the other contenders, which included the Volkswagen Polo Vivo (30.98%) and Suzuki Vitara Brezza (40.17%). The Mahindra XUV300 was the most expensive at 45%. When it came to maintenance parts, the Figo was also in the lead (R8 699, 3.4%), while the Mahindra was the most expensive (R21 455, 8.19%). Compact Family: Mazda CX-3

The Mazda CX-3 came out tops in the compact family segment, with a R131 920 total parts basket representing 33.08% of its purchase price. It was followed by the Haval Jolion (35.9%) and Hyundai Venue (37.4%), while the Kia Seltos emerged in last place (46.6%). As for maintenance parts, The CX-3 was in the lead again (R15 834, 3.97%) and the Kia Seltos was last (R31 738, 7.93%). Family SUV: Honda CR-V The Honda CR-V 2.0 Elegance is the parts price hero in the family category, with a total basket cost of R171 790, or 29.1% of the purchase price. It narrowly beat the Toyota Rav4 (30.7%) and Mazda CX-5 (36.4%), while the Peugeot 3008 was the priciest at 41.16%. Regarding maintenance parts, the Peugeot was in the lead (R17 915, 3.12%) and the Mazda CX-5 and Honda CR-V were last, with baskets around the 25 grand mark.

Executive SUV: Alfa Romeo Stelvio In the executive SUV segment, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio emerged as the cheapest, with its R179 210 basket representing just 21.4% of its retail price. The Alfa was followed by the Mercedes-Benz GLB (23.5%) and Jaguar E-pace (30.7%), while the Hyundai Santa Fe was last (40.1%). The maintenance parts category saw the Mercedes-Benz (R20 789, 2.45%) narrowly beat the Jaguar and Alfa Romeo, while the Volvo XC60 was the priciest (R48 944, 5.7%). Luxury SUV: Land Rover Defender

When it comes to prestige SUVs, the Land Rover Defender D300 has the winning parts basket, at R336 202 or 23.1% of its purchase price. Second and third were the Range Rover Sport TDV6 (25.7%) and Lexus RX 450h (26.5%), while the priciest basket belonged to the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d (34.8%). In the maintenance parts category, the Lexus was best (R32 062, 2.2%) and the Mercedes was last (R124 084, 8.4%). Adventure 4x4: Ford Everest In the off-road SUV category, the Ford Everest 2.0 Bi-Turbo came out tops, with its R117 037 basket, which is just 15.4% of the vehicle’s purchase price. Next up were the Toyota Fortuner (16.04%) and Isuzu MU-X (18.1%), while the Jeep Cherokee was the priciest (42.1%). When it comes to maintenance parts pricing, the Toyota takes the lead (R14 237, 1.8%), followed by the Jeep (2.3%) and Ford (2.8%,) while the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport was the priciest (3.4%).

LCV Single Cab: Isuzu D-Max Isuzu takes the lead in the single cab bakkie category, with the D-Max 250C Fleetside’s basket costing R79 038 (22.7%). It was followed by the Ford Ranger 2.2 TDCi (24.9%) and GWM P Series 2.0 TD (28.3%), while the Nissan Navara 2.5 XE (R187 443, 53.6%) and Fiat Fullback 2.4 (R231 152, 71.4%) proved extremely expensive by comparison. LCV Double Cab: Ford Ranger

The Ford Ranger 2.0 SiT XLT was the double cab winner, with its R96 083 parts basket representing just 13.6% of its purchase price. The Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD followed closely (14.2%), along with the Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 (15.3%). The Nissan Navara 2.5 LE was the most expensive (R296 424, 43.8%). As for maintenance parts, The Ford trumped again (R11 433, 1.6%), while the Nissan Navara (R28 161, 4.2%) and Mitsubishi Triton (R31 417, 4.5%) were the dearest. Why it’s critical to budget “The AA Spare Parts Pricing Guide is important research consumers must be made aware of,” the AA said.