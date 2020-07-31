Coming soon: Our new free monthly digital MONEY magazine

Our new free monthly digital MONEY magazine, which launches on Wednesday, August 5, aims at giving you jargon-free, easy-to-understand but essential advice on how to manage your money and build your wealth.

The first edition is, as is fitting for Women's Month, dedicated to women's money issues. We feature a single mother who advises on children’s maintenance, there are articles on savings and insurance tips for women, and a link to a video interview with the First Lady of financial advice in South Africa, Prem Govender.

Each edition will contain a few regular items: a column by financial planner Lesego Monareng, a Rands and Sense column by a guest financial expert, a Money Basics feature explaining financial concepts and products, and a quick money quiz to test your financial knowledge.

The back page is full of helpful links and contacts on financial, legal and consumer matters.

The magazine will be free to view on https://digital360.africa/