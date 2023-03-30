Consumers have to dig deep as the average cost for a food basket moves closer to R5 000

The average cost of a household food basket is R4 966.20, according to the Household Affordability Index by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD). The Household Affordability Index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in five major cities in the country, including Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok.

On a month-on-month basis, the average cost of the household food basket increased by R37.87, from R4 928.34 in February 2023 to R4 966.20 in March 2023. Year-on-year, the average cost increased by R516.12, from R4 450.09 in March 2022 to R4 966.20 in March 2023. Foods that increased in price in March 2023, by 2% or more:

– Frozen chicken pieces (2%) – Tea (3%) – Full cream milk (3%)

– Maas (3%) – Eggs (3%) – Wors (2%)

– Cabbage (3%) – Tinned pilchards (3%) – Canned beans (3%)

– Bananas (3%) – White bread (2%) – Brown bread (2%)

Foods that increased in price in March 2023, by 5% or more: – Potatoes (8%) – Tomatoes (6%)

– Carrots (23%) In March 2023, the cost of food baskets decreased in Durban and Cape Town but increased in Johannesburg, Springbok and Maritzburg. The Joburg basket increased month-on-month and year-on-year by R96.80 and R522.98 respectively, taking the cost of the basket R5 020.21 in March 2023.

The Durban basket decreased by R97.19 month-on-month and increased by R426.62 year-on-year, to R4 871.40 in March 2023. For Cape Town, the cost of food basket dropped by R14.68 month-on-month but increased by R5 73.25 year-on year, to R4 927.77 in March 2023. The Springbok basket increased month-on-month and year-on-year by R374.42 and R695.39 respectively taking the cost of the basket to R5 430.03 in March 2023.

The Maritzburg basket increased by R140.59 month-on-month, and increased by R654.84 year-on year, to R4 892.35 in March 2023. National Minimum Wage The Minister of Employment and Labour gazetted a 9.6% annual increase on the National Minimum Wage which took effect on March 1, 2023. The National Minimum Wage increased by R2.23, from R23.19 an hour to R25.42 an hour.

In March 2023, with 22 working days, the maximum that a general worker earning R25.42 an hour could make is R4 473.92. Spread over a worker’s family of four people, the National Minimum Wage is reduced to R1 118.48 which is below the upper-bound poverty line of R1 417 per capita per month. According to the index, the March 2023 cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four persons is R3 430.75.

PMBEJD calculations, using Pietermaritzburg-based figures, shows that cost of electricity and transport takes up 53% of a worker’s wage (R2 371.50/R4 473.92). This leaves only R2 102.42 to purchase food and everything else. In March 2023, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 38.7%. In this scenario, there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for their family. If the entire R2 102.42 was spent on food for a family of four, R525.60 would be spent on each person. This is below the food poverty line of R663.

Women and children According to the index, in March 2023, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R874.71. Over the past month, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R10.65 while year-on-year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R86.72. In March 2023, the Child Support Grant of R480. The Child Support Grant is 28% below the Food Poverty Line of R663, and 45% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet (R874.71).

Household domestic and personal hygiene products The March 2023 Household Domestic & Personal Hygiene Index showed a R4.71 drop in cost on a month-on-month basis. However, year-on-year the cost of household domestic and personal hygiene products increased by R162.40. In March 2023, the total average cost of basic household domestic and personal hygiene products is R921.80.