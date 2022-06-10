Discovery will immediately refund Vitality clients affected by Comair shutdown

Discovery will be refunding Vitality members who are Discovery Bank clients for cancelled departing flights that were booked from June 1, 2022 onwards due to Comair stopping its operations. The bank will automatically refund the amount spent on that flight into the Vitality member’s Discovery Bank account by close of business today, Friday, June 10, 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kindly note that international flight, car hire, and accommodation bookings made on the kulula.com website remain unaffected. The company is also looking at alternative solutions for Vitality members who are not Discovery Bank clients. Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender says: “We apologise to all those affected and hope these efforts will help alleviate their situation. Comair has been one of Vitality’s longest standing partners, and we are saddened by the news. It is devastating for Comair’s passengers, staff and partners, as well as for the travel sector”.

Answers to your frequently asked questions: What if I don’t have a Discovery Bank account? A Discovery Bank account is a prerequisite for the refund to be made. Vitality members who are not Discovery Bank clients can open a Discovery Bank account before 30 June 2022 in order to facilitate the refund.

Story continues below Advertisement

Do I get the refund if I didn’t book as a Vitality member on kulula.com or Vitality Travel? Unfortunately not – this solution is for members who used our flight rewards benefit. Can I still book flights, car hire and accommodation?

Story continues below Advertisement

Discovery members can still use the Vitality Travel platform through Discovery Bank on your desktop to book all your discounted travel requirements with other airline partners. What about servicing on my existing bookings? Until further notice, you can contact kulula.com on 0861 585 852 or [email protected] and British Airways on 011 921 0222 or [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement

Which Discovery Bank account will the refund be made into? The funds will be deposited into your Discovery Bank transaction account. If you do not have one, it will be deposited into your Discovery Bank credit card account or your Discovery Bank savings account. What if I have been re-accommodated onto another flight through arrangements made by Comair or British Airways?

Discovery Bank will reverse the travel refund. What if I don’t want the cash refund? Call Discovery Bank at 0800 07 96 97 to reverse the refund and get Comair to put you back into their credit and refund process.

I’m still waiting for a refund from the March 2022 cancellation. Can you help? Cancellations due to the safety-related grounding in March are being handled by Comair and unfortunately follow a different process. We will do our best to find a solution if possible. My Vitality discounted flight allowance for the year is exhausted and I need to rebook a flight. What do I do?