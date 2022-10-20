Don’t get stuck in the storm - 6 ways you can protect your car

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued residents living in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape a Level 1 warning for thunderstorms. With severe thunderstorms and heavy rain forecasts for the rest of the week, you should take special precautions to keep yourself and your car safe, warns Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner, King Price.

Van Vuuren said that the thunderstorms on the Highveld often lead to an increase in the number of accidents. However, there are ways for consumers to reduce their risk and exposure. Know when thunderstorms are on the way Turn on the notifications on your weather app when planning a trip or hitting the road so that you can be prepared for the bad weather. If you prefer the old-school way, turn on your TV or listen to the radio for the latest updates.

Park your car under cover To avoid the extensive damage that causes on your car, park your vehicle in the garage or under a carport. “If you don’t have covered parking, you can use a car cover, or even a blanket, to minimise damage and protect your car’s most exposed surfaces, like the windscreen and bonnet,” van Vuuren said.

Keep safe If a thunderstorm starts brewing while you are on the road, get to the nearest sheltered spot. You can use your GPS to get you there if you are confused about your location. Van Vuuren said: “A tree doesn’t count as a safe place, as falling branches and debris can damage your car. And stopping under a bridge on the highway in the middle of a storm is neither safe nor advisable.”

Your wipers need to be in top condition Be proactive and be ready for any bad weather by getting your your wipers checked and using water repellent for your windscreen. These things will ensure that you have visibility while you’re on the road. Check your tyres

According to van Vuuren, in rainy weather, water creates a tiny space between the road and a car’s tyres which can result in the car losing traction and hydroplane. “Make sure they have at least 1mm tread depth and that they’re inflated to the correct pressure, especially if your car hasn’t been driven for a while,” van Vuuren said. Insurance