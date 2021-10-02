Ed Sheeran splashes out £4 million on more properties for his empire

Ed Sheeran has spent another £4 million on expanding his property empire. The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker already owns several properties in the UK – including an impressive 27 homes in London alone – but it has now been revealed he recently dropped another £4 million on new purchases for his empire.

According to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, new documents show Ed spent £3 million through his Maverick Properties company – which he set up in 2015 with his manager Stuart Camp – in 2020 along with a further £994,000 through his Maverick Commercial Properties. The new purchases put Ed’s total property value at an estimated £65 million. Alongside his 27 London properties – which include homes in Covent Garden and Battersea – the ‘Shape of You’ singer also owns a sprawling estate in Suffolk, which is comprised of five houses.

Meanwhile, it was claimed last year the 30-year-old singer had paid for his property empire in cash without the need for any mortgages, thanks to his £200 million estimated worth. A source said: "He has a great portfolio of properties and he owns the lot free and clear. There was no need to borrow the cash from a lender because he already had it. "Some people have the cash tied up so need to raise a mortgage but Ed has piles of the cash in the bank so there was no point in letting a bank earn money by lending him the money. He just bought them outright."

The ‘Perfect’ hitmaker has previously admitted he used to sleep on underground trains while homeless and trying to find success in London. He explained: "I didn't have anywhere to live for much of 2008 and the whole of 2009 and 2010, but somehow I made it work. I knew where I could get a bed at a certain time of night and I knew who I could call at any time to get a floor to sleep on. Being sociable helped. Drinking helped. "I spent a week catching up on sleep on Circle Line trains. I'd go out and play a gig, wait until 5am when the Underground opened, sleep on the Circle Line until 12, go to a session - and then repeat.