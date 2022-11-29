Families will have to cook smarter this festive season as food prices rise, again

The cost of a household food basket has again risen this month with a high increase in a Durban food basket bringing the national average cost up. And these constant rising food costs, together with job losses and no pay increases since the beginning of Covid, means households are just not coping, says Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator, for Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD).

Story continues below Advertisement

In November, the cost of a household food basket went up by a national average of R48.18 from R4787,83 in October to R4835,96 for November 2022, according to November 2022 Household Affordability Index by the PMBEJD. In Durban alone the cost of a household food basket went up by a whopping R155,09 from October to November. In a year, the average cost of a household food basket increased by R563,52 from R4272,44, in November 2021 to R4835,96 this month.

Abrahams said the massive food increases have resulted in people cutting back on their purchases while some go to bed on an empty stomach. IOL has written before on how to put food on the table for Christmas, providing some important tips. The increase in food costs coupled with rising interest rates has left people with very little money or no money for other goods and services. The dire situation will continue to be the same for many South African consumers making Christmas time a very sad time for people in the country, he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Households will take on more debt in order to survive the festive period,” Abrahams said. The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in five different cities including Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok. This month, the following foods increased by 4%:

Story continues below Advertisement

– maize meal – cake flour – samp

– onions – chicken feet – beef liver

– wors – fish – carrots

– apples – oranges – apricot jam

For Johannesburg, costs of vegetables and fruits increased, while in Pietermaritzburg, the cost of milk, onions, carrots, green pepper, apples as well as oranges were also lifted. In Durban, the cost of major staples, including maize meal, flour, samp and cooking oil, increased, plus other items such as dairy, meats, onions, spinach and oranges. Just like Durban, in Springbok there were major increases in the cost of flour, sugar, meats, as well as vegetables such as onions, green pepper and tomatoes.