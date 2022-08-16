Female CEO shares 5 ways women can avoid the debt trap

Charnel Collins was recently appointed as the first female CEO of National Debt Advisors. Collins joined National Debt Advisors nine years ago as a Team Leader of the call centre.

“The best part about being a South African woman of colour, heading a major company, is that I can be an inspiration to women by showing that with hard work, determination, and staying true to oneself – you can achieve anything,” Collins said. We spoke to Collins about South African women and their current debt situation. What is the current situation in South Africa with regards to women and debt?

In South Africa, women make up 57% of the 19 million credit-active consumers, but 58% of loans in arrears are held by women, according to Eighty20’s latest Credit Bureau Data released in 2021. What makes women more susceptible to debt? There are a number of factors that contribute to women being vulnerable to the debt trap.

According to Collins, these factors include: – the differences in wages between men and women. – a reduction in work hours and job losses

– retrenchments – financial abuse. Some of the signs of financial abuse include taking out loans or opening accounts in a partner’s name, stopping a partner from working so that they are dependent on them or forcing a partner to hand over their wages. – women who are breadwinners in a single parent household

How can women stop themselves from falling into the debt trap? According to Collins, the best way to avoid the debt trap is for women to build up their savings. “One of the leading causes of overwhelming debt among consumers is not having enough savings to handle unforeseen costs.”

“It is advisable to have at least three or six months' worth of expenses saved up at any given point,” Collins said. Collins shares sure-fire ways to avoid the debt trap: – refraining from using credit as much as possible

– stopping impulse spending – looking for discounts and save where you can – pay down your credit cards

– create a monthly budget and stick to it. How can women manage their debt to get out of debt? Collins said that to start getting out of debt, women need to determine what they can spend on their debt repayments on a monthly basis.

According to Collins, women could either start with the debt with the highest interest rate or the smallest balance. “The former will ensure that you actually spend less in total repayments and make your repayment journey become easier with time, while the latter will boost your morale as you would be able to celebrate your small wins quicker.” If women feel like they are overwhelmed by their monthly debt obligations, they need to seek help.