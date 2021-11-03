FINANCE FOR HIPPIES PODCAST: How to support yourself financially as an artist

Finance for Hippies interviewed Setlamorago Mashilo, aka “Mash”, to look at how an artist can sustain artistic life through being a full-time artist. We go through his life and the steps that led him,to be where he is today and look at his career, his decisions of having a residency overseas and the impact it has had on his progress today. We also look at the different relationships he has had with various market participants in the art world including art galleries, funders, other different artists and how he has noticed how these artists manage their financial affairs within the industry. He then goes on to describe the different levels of success in the industry and how an artist can work towards achieving goals set creatively and financially.