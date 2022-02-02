FINANCE FOR HIPPIES PODCAST: The fine art of monetising street culture in South Africa

Finance for Hippies Podcast were summoned to the heart of Soweto to spend a day with internationally renowned street culture legend, creative entrepreneur, podcaster, and honorary lifetime mayor of Braamfontein – the talented Mpumelelo Frypan Mfula. Over cases of South Africa’s iconic Black Label beer, hosts TeethSwag and Ndarkie sat down with the mayor himself to discuss the pressing topic of street culture, how it can be monetised and some of the pitfalls that people continue to fall into in their path for economic freedom. We also discussed how he has been able to have garnered street credibility and cultural reputation that he has, to the point of striking invaluable collaborations with brands such as Puma, Touch HD and more.

We cover how he has managed to build solid relationships with high-end sneaker brands and how he has nurtured it so that it brings even more collaborations and opportunities to expand his work and messag. Discussion turns to how understanding the streets leads to people being able to monetize and sell their products much better, and Frypan highlights the importance of understanding your market and making sure to meet demand that's there. A key rule is to properly navigate the unwritten laws of street culture.