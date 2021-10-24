Five things to look out for if you’re buying a home for the first time

South Africa's property market is being driven by an influx of first-time buyers as the historically low interest rate makes it – possibly – more affordable to buy property, rather than rent. Personal Lines Underwriting Manager at Santam, Marius Steyn, said it is important to note that homeowner’s insurance, otherwise known as building insurance, does not cover the contents of your home.

"Therefore, you will need to also apply for home contents insurance should you wish to insure your personal possessions. Everything inside a house that can be taken with you the day that you permanently move is known as its contents, and everything that is fixed - from any built structure like the main dwelling, garage, walls and fences to fixtures like an air-conditioner, pool pump, intercom system and geyser – will be covered under building insurance,“ he said. Steyn added that most insurance companies will offer reduced insurance premiums if you combine your home contents, vehicle and building insurance," he said. Steyn suggested conducting a home inspection prior to purchase, then putting in a clause that an offer to purchase is subject to stipulated repairs.

“Remember, your insurer is only responsible for damages occurring from the date of registration of your new home at the deeds office onwards – not for any prior problems. This means you need to have any damages fixed by the seller, as a condition of your offer. Otherwise, these could become big issues down-the-line,” he said. So, what essential checks should a first-time buyer conduct? First time buys need to know that the property is structurally sound, safe, damage-free and up-to-code.

“Remember, you are fully entitled to include a home inspection clause in your contract, which makes your offer conditional on a home inspection being conducted and the property being found to be in a satisfactory state. However, it’s worth noting that including this clause can sometimes make an offer less desirable for a seller – especially one who knows there are things that need fixing,” he added. Here are five areas of the home to potentially focus on: 1. Check the geyser: Have the geyser inspected by a registered plumber in order to establish the general condition and the adherence to regulatory requirements. The general replacement cost of a standard size geyser amounts to approximately R8 500. When bursting or leaking it has the potential to wreck a room, so you need to be sure you’re getting one in tip-top condition.

2. Check the roof: Are the tiles cracked? Have the roof inspected by a registered builder to determine its condition. The state of a roof and gutters can indicate a lot about the general maintenance of the home as a whole. 3. Check the ceiling: Most ceilings have secrets. Look especially hard for mould or maybe fresh paint jobs to hide said mould or damp. 4. Check the garden: If this is lush and green, be careful. How much will you need to spend to maintain it? Is it drought-friendly given certain aspects of SA’s ongoing water issues?

5. Check for electrical faults: Electrical faults will be identified with the issuing of the electrical certificate, which is the responsibility of the seller. Any repairs or shortcomings identified in this investigation would also be the responsibility of the seller. Steyn advised having a professional inspection and taking a family member or friend along, who has experience and knowledge in spotting potential structural problems. A few insurance considerations from Steyn for first-time buyers: