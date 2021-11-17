Four tips on avoiding post-Black-Friday financial stress

With Black Friday approaching, it’s important that you exercise caution and self-discipline when managing your money over this period. Lack of financial discipline around Black Friday can easily lead to financial woes, especially in these uncertain times. Dhashni Naidoo, programme manager at FNB Consumer Education, says, you can avoid getting into financial distress over Black Friday by heeding the below tips:

1. Plan your budget in advance and be honest with yourself on what you can afford. Avoid spending funds you did not budget for. 2. Do your research ahead of time. You need to know exactly what you want to buy and determine the price of those goods upfront. Use this time to compare and understand the current price of the item you need, so that you can establish if the discounted price you see on Black Friday is favourable. Buy only what you need, not simply because something is on sale. 3. Don’t use debt to buy non-essential or luxury goods. Remember that credit incurs interest.