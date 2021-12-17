FSCA warns against Bulltrend and Stevens Funeral Services

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns against dealing with the following two operators, which are not authorised to provide financial services:

Bulltrend ZAR describes itself as a company that invests in property and derivatives. Bulltrend further alleges to be a share trading platform with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and offers the investors 100% return on their investment with R50 000 being the minimum investment. Investors are allegedly guaranteed to get their capital invested and interest earned on the capital amount invested. Bulltrend offers a share tracking services on shares on the JSE at a charge of R2 500. “These claims can not be legitimately made, and concern must exist as to the lawfulness of the operation. Consequently the public is warned against doing business with Bulltrend,” the FSCA says.