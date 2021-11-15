FSCA warns against dealing with these funeral policy providers

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns against dealing with two entities that are selling funeral policies without authorisation: Afrifunerals and Matshego Funeral Services.

Afrifunerals.

Matshego Funeral Services.

You should always check that an entity or individual is registered with the FSCA to provide financial advisory and intermediary services and what category of services it is registered to provide. Call the toll-free number (0800 110 443) or do a search here.