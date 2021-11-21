FSCA warns against dealing with these operators

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns against conducting financial services related business to four entities or individuals: Mateman Funeral Parlour, Keenan Ebden, Thembokuhle Prince and Londani Sakhile. None of them is authorised to advise on or sell financial products in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act.

Members of the public should always check that an entity or individual is registered with the FSCA to provide advisory and intermediary services and what category of advice it is that the entity is registered to provide. Check with the FSCA on either the toll-free number (0800 110 443) or on the website www.fsca.co.za.