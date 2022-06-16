FSCA warns against The Prosperity Grid

In light of several complaints received from the public, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) says it has conducted a preliminary investigation into the activities of an entity trading as The Prosperity Grid.

According to the complaints, The Prosperity Grid claims to be a rotational savings network made up of a community of individuals from all over the world. The FSCA says in a statement: “In South Africa we know these rotational savings schemes as ‘stokvels’. However, The Prosperity Grid does not appear to be a true stokvel. Members within the network receive payouts from new members who are introduced into the network. The FSCA points out that this therefore appears to be a pyramid scheme, which operation is illegal. The FSCA has referred the matter to other relevant regulators and authorities in South Africa, for them to consider and take further action if necessary.”