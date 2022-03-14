FSCA warns against these operators

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns against dealing with trading platform Primefin and with Luzuko Burial Society. Malaysian-based Primefin is an online trading site that offers, among other things, trading in forex, and metals and other commodities through CFDs (contracts for difference). Primefin is not authorised by the FSCA to offer CFD trading in South Africa.

Similarly, Luzuko Burial Society is not registered as a financial services provider or as representative, and is not underwritten by a registered insurer, as is required for funeral parlours to operate in South Africa.