FSCA warns against using online platform Flash Trade
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns against doing any financial services related business with Flash Trade. This entity is not authorised to render financial services in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (FAIS Act).
It has been brought to the attention of the FSCA that Flash Trade is fraudulently purporting to be Rynat Capital (FSP 23497) and engaging the public as such. It also clais to be owned and operated by Rynat Capital. which is not true. Rynat Capital does not recognise Flash Trade as a brand, product or service related to their
The FSCA’s investigation has revealed that Flash Trade is an online trading platform based in India which defrauds people of their money, invested through binary trading.
You should always check that an entity or individual is registered with the FSCA to provide financial advisory and intermediary services and what category of advice it is registered to provide. You can check beforehand with the FSCA on either the toll-free number (0800 110 443) or here as to whether such institution or person is authorised to render financial services.
