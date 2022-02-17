FSCA warns against using online platform Flash Trade

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns against doing any financial services related business with Flash Trade. This entity is not authorised to render financial services in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (FAIS Act).

It has been brought to the attention of the FSCA that Flash Trade is fraudulently purporting to be Rynat Capital (FSP 23497) and engaging the public as such. It also clais to be owned and operated by Rynat Capital. which is not true. Rynat Capital does not recognise Flash Trade as a brand, product or service related to their