JOHANNESBURG - After the bad news delivered by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) that South Africa was in recession in the first half of the year, the Manpower survey of hiring intentions for the fourth quarter should bring relief to job seekers, as they report that employers are looking to add to their staff.

The survey showed that South African employers still intend to add to their staffing levels despite the recession headlines.

A total of 14percent of employers expect to increase staffing levels, 8percent are forecasting a decrease and 78percent anticipate no change - resulting in a net employment outlook of more than 6percent.

This means hiring intentions are steady when compared with the previous quarter, and remain relatively stable in comparison with the fourth quarter of 2017. Payrolls are forecast to increase in three of the five regions that have been covered by the Manpower survey during the fourth quarter of 2018, with KZN employers reporting favourable hiring prospects with a net employment outlook of 13percent.

