Grab your copy of the Personal Finance digital magazine today

The Covid-19 pandemic and its accompanying lockdown have devastated our economy, but not everyone has been affected to the same degree.

For small businesses in the tourism and restaurant industries the situation is dire.

The cover story of the 3rd quarter 2020 edition of Personal Finance Magazine brings you tales of courage and innovation, but also of heartbreak - of people whose lives have, literally overnight, been turned upside down.

We also cover UIF registration for domestic workers, how the insurance industry has adapted under the pandemic, estate planning in these difficult times, and how smoothed bonus funds performed under crisis conditions.

On a more positive note, we look at how women are growing their wealth.