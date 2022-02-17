Higher earnings threshold comes into effect on March 1

On March 1 South Africans will see the implementation of the increased annual earnings threshold, as determined by the Minister of Employment and Labour. The new threshold will be R224 080.48. This represents an increase of R12 484.18 (or about 5.7%) from the previous amount of R211 596.30, which has been in effect since March 1 last year.

The earnings threshold impacts on the application of provisions of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, the Labour Relations Act, and the Employment Equity Act, says law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH). In terms of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, employees earning in excess of the earnings threshold are excluded from the provisions which regulate ordinary hours of work, overtime, compressed working weeks, averaging of hours of work, meal intervals, daily and weekly rest periods, Sunday pay, pay for night work and pay for work on public holidays. With regards to the Labour Relations Act, employees earning in excess of the earnings threshold are not subject to the deeming provision in accordance with which employees engaged by a temporary employment service or labour broker who are not performing a temporary service are deemed to be employees of the client for purposes of the Act, CDH says. In addition, employees earning in excess of the earnings threshold fall outside the scope of the provisions relating to fixed-term employees who are deemed to be employed indefinitely after three months (in the absence of justifiable reasons for fixing the term of the contract).