How to transform your relationship with money

RANDS AND SENSE:

By John Sanei

Picture a global retail chain with hundreds of staff worldwide and dozens of employees, or a factory that sources from suppliers in 10 different countries – each a microcosm of the corporate, global economy. What’s the one thing they all need consistent access to? Cash. This basic need lies at the heart of a transformative rush for liquidity as the economic platform collapses. But it’s not only global entities that are trying to fathom the new money map; individuals are, too.

So many of us are bonded to our idea of wealth – even though it isn’t working for us or the planet – because of the very nature of our relationship with money.

We expect money to fulfil our fantasies, calm our fears, ease our pain and send us soaring to fleeting heights of gratification. In fact, we are programmed to think most of our wants and desires are met by money. We buy everything from hope to happiness. We no longer live life, we consume it.

Transforming our relationship with money and re-evaluating our emotional frequency patterns around money could put us and the planet back on track.

We need to learn from our past, gain clarity on our present and create a new, reality-based relationship with money, discarding assumptions that don’t work.

How do we do that? We alter our money frequency.

To attract what we want in life, we must have joy for that thing. Joy is more than happiness. It’s made up of three states: excitement, ease and love.

For the longest time, we’ve been practising a habit that comes from decades of programming that there’s not enough.

We’ve adopted narratives from our religions, cultures and parents that are aligned with “your actions are so loud, I can’t hear what you’re saying”, meaning we’ve automatically practised what we’ve witnessed or experienced.

Our parents may have come from a place of scarcity where the world didn’t have enough information spread around or enough opportunities for everybody. But that narrative is no longer true.

Today, we live in a digitally abundant world that gives us access to everything we need, and we need to shift our mindsets away from the linear, industrial revolution to this dynamic, digital age we’re entering.

If we had to think of the opposite trio of emotions, it would become clear that, particularly following the financial restrictions that came from the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us sit on the opposite side, feeling depression, anxiousness and fear.

If you’re feeling that money has become elusive and fraught with deep worry, you’re repelling the financial state you’re trying to acquire. Apply this to a new job that you want or a new business contract, or even new clients you’re trying to attract – it requires discipline to relearn how we respond to the energy of money.

Using the word “relationship” in a sentence with money may sound odd, because it’s not alive. True, but we are choosing to trade our life energy for it. We are giving energy to what we’re doing, so we can earn and then use it. That’s why money sparks emotions such as fear, guilt and avoidance or excitement, joy and abundance. So while money has no reality, our life energy does. For this reason, there are three things we need to give weight to when making a persuasive or an emotive decision:

1. Financial intention. Money requires purpose. We need to give instructions and directions to the energy of money, much like giving ourselves GPS co-ordinates to reach a destination. How much you need for what purpose.

I retrained my brain and emotions to give direction and capacity to where my money should be sitting. How much do you want to make and what do you need it for?

2. Financial cadence. This is the rhythm of how you interact and transact with your money. How often do you want to make money? And what value do you place on this relationship?

3. Financial container. This is the vessel you mentally hold for your income to sufficiently pay for your basic needs and comforts. Is it the size of a swimming pool or the size of a goldfish bowl? Is it porous like a sieve or built from solid concrete? Is it also independent from crippling financial beliefs, debt and an inability to manage modern conveniences?

If the daily grind were making us happy, the sacrifices and inconveniences would be worthwhile. But for most people, that’s not the case. So, now is the time to become financially fit and to transform your money health radically. Don’t be afraid to ask people to assist you with this shift. Get help, read books, watch videos, get a coach.

I went on a money course and then had a coach for three years just talking about money, the flow of money and following abundance meditations.

It’s all about a frequency shift away from the narratives we told ourselves to a space where we can create new ideas and attract the money that will elevate us to a state of joy.

John Sanei is a futures strategist, speaker and author

PERSONAL FINANCE