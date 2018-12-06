South Africans have over eight music streaming platforms that all offer consumers almost identical services at the same price according to Business Insider. Photo: File



The prices of music streaming platforms like Joox, Apple Music, Spotify. Google Play and Deezer start at R59.99. The most expensive music streaming service in South African is Tidal by Jay-Z which costs around R137 per month.





Here is a look at the various prices and functionalities of music streaming services in South Africa:





Service Cost per month Free version features Paid version features Unique features Apple Music R59.99 None Ad-free music streaming, downloadable music 50 million song catalogue, personalised playlist curation based on artists picked. Spotify R59.99 Personalised playlists, entire catalogue streaming. Ad-free music streaming, downloadable music 35 million song catalogue, background information and lyrics from Genius, a new personalised playlist every day. Joox R59,99 per month Predefined radio playlist Ad-free music streaming, downloadable music, personalised playlist creation 3 million song catalogue, personalised playlist curation based on first songs collection Google Play Music R59.99 Entire catalogue streaming Unlimited music streaming, Ad-free music streaming, downloadable music 40 million song catalogue Tidal $9.99 (around R137) None Downloadable music 48.5 million music tracks, exclusively hosts Beyonce's Lemonade album Simfy Africa R25 or R60 per month None, R25 version allows for desktop streaming Downloadable music on desktop and on mobile 24-hour radio channel to discover new music Deezer R59.99 None, R10 payment requirement for streaming Ad-free music streaming, downloadable music Personalised stream of recommendations named 'Flow'



Spotify Afro Hub





This year October, Spotify launched an Afro Hub that was a part of the music streaming service's new Global Cultures initiative. The Afro Hub honours the African culture as well as it's widely known and loved music.





Some of the Afro Hub's playlists include African Heat (Top Hits); Pepper (Early Bets) and Gold Mine (Classics).





