IOL MONEY: Start securing your future now

Life is tough at present, but one never knows, it might get tougher. The most effective thing you can do to prepare for an uncertain tomorrow is to build up a financial reserve through saving regularly. It’s not as onerous as you think. Saving is a habit, like brushing your teeth. If you get into a routine, by putting a monthly stop order on your bank account, within a short time you won’t miss the money you’re putting away. Start now, this Savings Month!

The July 2022 edition of IOL MONEY digital magazine provides useful tips on making it easier and what products to use. Access your free copy here.