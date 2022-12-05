IOL MONEY: The holiday edition

It’s the end of the year and time to chill and enjoy festive times with family and friends. Unfortunately, it’s all too easy while relaxing after a hard year’s labour to let your guard down regarding your personal safety, finances and property.

You may splurge more than you budgeted for on gifts, ratcheting up your credit card debt. You may be more carefree in your driving habits, or worse, get behind the wheel after imbibing too much alcohol, putting the lives of you and your close ones in danger. Or you may drop your guard when transacting online or punching your PIN into an ATM.