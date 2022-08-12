Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, August 12, 2022

IOL MONEY: Towards financial freedom for women

Published 24m ago

Today, while women enjoy career opportunities on par with men and their pay is beginning to equal what men would get in the same job, many are still on the back foot concerning managing their money. Financial education is vital for women to take that final step towards financial independence. This Woman’s Month edition of IOL MONEY (August 2022) aims to fill in some of those knowledge gaps and inspire you to grow your wealth, with wise advice from top female financial planners.

