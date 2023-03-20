Like basic human rights, everyone should have the right to financial success

Every year, March 21 reminds us of our human rights and how hard those who came before us had to fight for them. Much like basic human rights, everyone should have the right to achieve financial success and wellness in their lives, according to Bertie Nel, head of Financial Planning and Advice at Momentum.

Nel said:“ If you zoom out just a little, you will find that financial stability is essential for meeting basic human needs such as food, shelter, healthcare and education.“ The current economic climate in South Africa including high inflation, rising interest rates and increases in the cost of living are making the process of achieving financial success challenging. Nel said that financial advisers played an essential role in assisting clients on their journey to financial success.

Financial advisers are skilled, qualified and reputable professionals who offer clients financial planning and advice to their clients. Neal Sinclair, a Business Development Manager at Glacier by Sanlam said that a financial adviser is not only a partner to get people to get to their financial goals but they often become a person’s business coach, friend and confidant. According to Nel, financial advisers help a person or families to set goals, manage their finances and make informed decisions about their money, and offer guidance on investment strategies, retirement planning and tax and risk management.

“It is important to note that your journey to financial success is unique to you and, therefore, so is the financial advice you need,” Nel said. Financial advisers can work with a client to understand their financial objectives as well as assess their risk tolerance and then develop a plan that suits the client’s unique circumstances. They offer continuous advice and support to ensure their clients stay on the right path to achieve their financial goals. Besides offering advice, financial advisers can educate their clients and help them develop healthy financial habits.