Welcome to the Personal Finance Podcast show with me Content Editor Ruan Jooste. This is our monthly financial planning episode for the month of January , and we are unpacking the differences between investment platforms and asset managers.
I have Rainier van der Nest in studio as my guest and he is a business development manager at Glacier by Sanlam,
Many investors have heard the terms ‘asset manager’ and ‘investment platform’, but few know that these are completely separate entities, and may get confused about how they work. An investment platform serves as a mid-office between an investor, a financial intermediary and an asset manager. While the asset manager manages investors’ money, where they each have very specific functions or mandates.
But how and where do they fit into the bigger financial ecosystem and when and where do individuals get involved?