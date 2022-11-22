Listen: How education fits into your financial plan

We all understand the value of a good education, and that we want to provide our children – or even ourselves – with the best possible skills for the future. But the rising cost of secondary and tertiary education, which can include everything from school fees to textbooks, will keep anyone up at night.

Today, I have as my guest Liberty financial advisor Maxine Muller who has been with the company since 2017, with a focus on risk and estate planning, and we are talking about the importance of financial advice and how education fits into that scenario.