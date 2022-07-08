Making ends meet: 7 ways you can take control of your saving and spending

South African consumers are under massive financial pressure with high fuel prices and an increase in inflation. “We’re going through tough times, which may become tougher still,” warns Nico Burger, head of Financial Planning at NMG Benefits.

“Eating into your savings today puts pressure on your savings for your future,” he says. Burger believes now is the time to put your spending habits under the microscope and “learn to spend even more wisely than before”. Here are some tips from him on how you can save more and spend less:

Track your spending At the end of the month, go through each line item on your bank statement. Then calculate how much money you spent on your needs and wants. After a few months of looking at your bank statements, you will be able to see where your money ‘leaks’ are and then work to close them up.

“Spending more wisely could mean something as simple as ordering less take-aways and eating at home instead,” Burger says. Have ‘cool off’ periods and stick to them When your are thinking of buying something expensive, give yourself a period to think before purchasing the item. This will prevent you from making any compulsive purchases.

Don’t lower the amount you save each month The future is uncertain. Instead of eating into your savings, try to save more. “We’re in a period where saving and preserving our money is critical to our financial futures,” says Burger.

Preserve your retirement savings when changing jobs See your retirement savings as just that: savings for when you retire one day. Cashing out when you change jobs will only jeopardise your financial future. You will also lose out on compound interest, where you earn interest on your interest. Instead people should move their retirement fund from their old employer to the retirement fund with their new employer.

Challenge yourself to cut your luxury spending Each person has their own weaknesses such as expensive jewellery or luxury holidays. “Think about your weaknesses, challenge yourself to cut your spending on those items, and redirect that money to your emergency savings account,” Burger says.

Invest in an economical vehicle With the increase in the cost of petrol, it might be worthwhile to look into buying a more economical vehicle. You can save more because you will be spending less on petrol. Talk to a financial advisor