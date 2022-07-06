Making ends meet: Three ways to ‘become less broke by being more woke’

Durban - Traditionally, “saving" is thought of as a financial concept. However, people need to think of it in terms of building a sustainable future by saving energy. July is National Savings Month, an initiative launched in 2001 by the South African Savings Institute to encourage people to develop healthier financial management habits.

Defy South Africa has partnered with comedian Donovan Goliath to encourage energy saving and, in doing so, reap the benefit in rands and cents. With South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis and rising electricity costs, people can benefit financially by becoming smarter energy users. Goliath’s message for South Africans is that “being woke can make you less broke” and this means getting ‘practical about power’.

He shares three tips on how to save energy: 1. Audit your energy usage Conduct an “energy audit” of your home. You will be surprised at how much electricity is wasted by leaky air ducts, old appliances and inefficient geyser systems. Then fix the things around the house or get rid of the appliances that are draining your power.

2. When you buy new, buy better When you are purchasing new appliances, look at the label. Appliances with A+ ratings and upwards will save you energy and in the long run, that is going to add up to financial savings for the entire lifespan of that appliance. 3. Less haste could mean less waste

