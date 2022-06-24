Making ends meet: Why online grocery shopping may be the better option

Covid-19 and the lockdown restrictions that came along with it meant more retailers started offering customers a delivery service option for their groceries. These delivery services have become popular with customers as an easy and convenient way of shopping.

However, many people still prefer the ‘traditional’ way of shopping by visiting their local grocery store. Here are the top reasons why online shopping may be the better option for your pocket: 1. Travelling costs

Physically going to your local shop means getting into your car and driving to your local store. Considering the rising costs of petrol and combining that with the cost of parking, the cheaper option would be having the groceries come to you. Delivery fees vary, however when all is considered, it ends up being more frugal. 2. Money matters In tough financial times, sticking to a budget is imperative. With online shopping, you can control the amount of money that you are spending by ensuring that you only purchase the items that on your shopping list.

3. Impulse buys Shopping retailers are clever in the way their stores are laid out. Almost all retailers will have the goods that will tempt you such as sweets and chocolates at the checkout points and consumers will want to put those items in their baskets. Shopping online means that will only put the items that you need in your basket. In the long run, your body and wallet will thank you for it. 4. Discounts

Online grocery shopping sites will offer consumers incentives such as discounts on delivery or on their basket when they make the first purchase on the site. Some retailers will only offer discounts on certain online items but the same items will not be on sale in the store. 5. Aisle by aisle Rather than walking all of the aisles in the store trying to find what you need and in the process constantly adding items to your trolley, it’s different online. With online shopping people just get what they need and get out.

