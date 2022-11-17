Meet the billionaires who are donating their wealth to charity

The saying goes that ‘the rich get richer’, but a few billionaires have decided to make a change by donating large amounts of their fortunes to charitable organisations. These three billionaires whose names are always associated with wealth and money have decided to give back towards different various charitable causes.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here’s a look at three billionaire who are donating their wealth to charity: 1. Bill Gates Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his now ex-wife Melinda French Gates have pledged large portions of their fortunes to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

To date Gates, who was once the world’s richest man, has donated over $59 billion (R1.02 trillion) to the foundation, including a gift of $20 billion which was announced in July 2022. Gates, 67, is currently the world’s 6th richest man and has a net worth of $104 billion. 2. Warren Buffett

Story continues below Advertisement

Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett has pledged to donate 99% of wealth by the end of his life. So far the billionaire has donated over $49 billion. According to Yahoo Finance, the 92-year-old investor will donate his fortune to charities such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation. Buffett established the foundation with his first late wife, who the foundation is named after. He will also donate his wealth to three charities run by his children.

Story continues below Advertisement

Currently, Buffett is 5th richest man in the world with a net worth of $107.6 billlion. 3 Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos, the 4th richest man on the planet, has pledged to give away a majority of his multi-billion dollar fortune to charity.

In an interview with CNN, Bezos said he was donating most of his fortune “for unifying humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions” and to fight climate change. Two years ago the Amazon billionaire also announced the creation of the Bezos Earth Fund. The fund will grant scientists, activists and non-governmental organisations $10 billion over 10 years. The 58-year-old just recently awarded American country singer Dolly Parton with the Bezos Courage and Civility Award as well as $100 million for any charity of her choosing.