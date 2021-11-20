Momentum’s Science of Success festival to help you 'Think Sharp' financially

As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering South Africans with the tools and knowledge to improve their financial wellbeing, Momentum has announced its Science of Success campaign for 2021 with the theme ‘Think Sharp’. “The pandemic has pushed people into a state of mental bandwidth depletion,” says Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, head: Momentum brand marketing. “In a nutshell, this is a state where you are faced with numerous external challenges and choices. You then become overwhelmed, reactive and do not have the mental capacity to discern between seemingly right choices that may have a long-term impact on your financial success.”

This year, Momentum aims to provide South Africans with the ‘discernment advantage’ – the clarity that gives you the freedom to make the right financial choices and enhance your financial brain power – with the Science of Success 2021. The prevailing global challenge of information overload is that people risk not knowing what is right for their financial success. As such, people need credible and insightful information packaged in a snackable and straightforward way, from a knowledgeable, trusted adviser, coach or mentor as well as tools and bespoke financial solutions to make sound financial decisions and to think better about finances. The Science of Success campaign seeks to enable the financial success of South Africans by simplifying data and research insights in an accessible and engaging way.

These insights will be drawn from the latest Momentum Unisa Household Financial Wellness Index, which has evolved to become one of the most comprehensive and credible bodies of research on the financial behaviours of South Africans. Momentum is celebrating a decade of purposeful partnership with Unisa. Over the years, the research findings have helped South Africans understand the behavioural habits and formulae to succeed financially in personal, family and business spheres. The findings from the latest Momentum Unisa index, which will be released on November 23, show that South Africans have suffered considerable mental stress during the pandemic.

But it is possible to build mental bandwidth, stay sharp when it comes to your finances and to redirect your focus towards your financial breakthroughs. This is what Momentum aims to help South Africans achieve through the 2021 Science of Success campaign. “Momentum will transform the research into engaging stories and experiences that bring the data to life in a meaningful way supported with the power of advice. Advice is a critical building block to tap into as you navigate your journey to success,” says Nsubuga-Mukasa. The Science of Success festival that will take place on November 24 and those who wish to join can register to attend the sensory event virtually at www.momentum.co.za.