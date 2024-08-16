More women own property than men

This is according to a recent report by Lightstone, which provides data to the property and vehicle industries.

In its latest research, Lightstone found that women-only buyers account for 2 154 000 (38%) properties and that women co-own 1 883 000 (33%) properties. Men-only owners account for 1 694 000 (29%) properties.

Ten years ago, Lightstone reports, mixed-gender couples buying property outnumbered both male-only and female-only buyers.

In 2016, female-only buyers surpassed male-only buyers and the number of female property owners has steadily increased, while the number of male property owners has remained relatively unchanged. In 2022 female-only buyers surpassed couple buyers too.