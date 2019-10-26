Less than half of all South Africans save regularly or have a clear understanding of bad debt, according to various sources.
Nedbank research reveals that 69 percent of parents want to set a good financial example for their kids but 74 percent find it hard to talk about money, or just aren’t equipped to do so.
To assist parents and caregivers accomplish this vital task, Nedbank is collaborating with The Walt Disney Company Africa in a unique and exciting financial literacy programme entitled DuckTales Moolah, tied to the popular kids’ animation series, Disney XD’s DuckTales. Through a series of educational animated shorts to air across the Disney Channels on DStv and through Nedbank’s online and social channels, as well as customer learning and digital exclusives, DuckTales Moolah seeks to inspire families to engage in issues around financial security and sustainability.
As part of the programme, existing Nedbank4me Account holders stand a chance to win cash into their account and other cool prizes when they meet the competition requirements centered around money management and savings tips. Nedbank4me is a transactional account with no monthly fee, great interest, opened in minutes on the Nedbank MoneyApp and designed specifically for young people up to the age of 15.
Based on the Emmy Award-winning series treasured by a generation of viewers, Disney XD's animated comedy-adventure series DuckTales chronicles the high-flying adventures of Scrooge McDuck, a Scottish tycoon and an intrepid adventurer. Scrooge is Duckburg's most famous trillionaire and accomplished this through his belief in thrift, hard work, ingenuity, and dedication to business.