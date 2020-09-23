OPINION: Leave a legacy of good money management

Lindiwe Miyambu, African Bank’s Group Executive: Human Capital, says Heritage Month is the ideal opportunity to introduce a new family tradition; something that will be handed down to generations to come.

“Good money management is a wonderful example of a tradition you can create in your family. Parents often budget and do their financial planning behind the scenes. Children take it for granted that mom and dad know how to work with money because they seem to have everything covered each month.

“If you are good with money and use financial tools like budgeting and investing to create financial peace of mind, why not start involving the whole family in good money management?”

Being successful is also a heritage that future generations can benefit from. It is important for parents to think about whether they want their children to have a heritage of struggling and poverty or a heritage of success and financial freedom.

“Obviously, parents want their children to have bright futures and be able to provide for their own families. This is why teaching children good money habits from an early age is so important. With the right guidance and tools, they can steer their own path to financial freedom. It is a priceless gift to give your children.